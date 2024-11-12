Türkiye condemns Israel’s West Bank remarks ‘in strongest terms’

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has strongly condemned statements by the Israeli far-right finance minister regarding plans for the annexation of the occupied West Bank next year.

“We reject in the strongest terms the statements by Israeli officials calling for the annexation of the occupied West Bank," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Nov. 12.

These statements, which blatantly disregard international law and the two-state solution, serve as evidence that Israel's ultimate goal is the seizure of Palestinian lands, the statement read.

“The impunity of Israel's genocide and occupation policy against Palestinians further encourages Netanyahu and his supporters. The U.N. Security Council and the international community must take a strong stance against Israel's unlawful policies.”

Israel’s Bezalel Smotrich said, "The year 2025 will be, with God's help, the year of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," using the biblical name for the West Bank.

Smotrich, whose ministerial portfolio also includes some areas of the defense ministry's work, said he had ordered preparations for "applying sovereignty" over Israeli settlements.

Palestine and Jordan condemned the minister’s call. Another heavy criticism came from European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell as he “unequivocally condemned” Smotrich’s remarks.

“I unequivocally condemn Minister Smotrich’s call to ‘apply sovereignty’ in the West Bank, a clear step towards illegal annexation,” he wrote on X.

“Such rhetoric undermines international law, violates Palestinians’ rights and threatens any prospects for a two-state solution.”

On Donald Trump’s reelection, Smotrich said, "During his first term, President Trump led dramatic moves.”

"We were on the verge of applying sovereignty over the settlements in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich said.

"Now it is time to do it."

He said he would push the government to work together with the new U.S. administration on the matter.

Israeli media yesterday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed the same intention to push for the annexation.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu said in closed-door talks that he will reintroduce the annexation of the West Bank to the agenda of his government when Trump assumes office.

US deadline for Israel expires

 

Meanwhile, international aid organizations yesterday said that Israel has failed to meet U.S. demands to allow greater humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, where conditions are worse than at any point in the 13-month-old war.

The Biden administration last month called on Israel to “surge” more food and other emergency aid into Gaza, giving it a 30-day deadline that expired yesterday.

It warned that failure to comply could trigger U.S. laws requiring it to scale back military support.

The report, authored by eight international aid organizations, listed 19 measures of compliance with the U.S. demands. It said that Israel had failed to comply with 15 and only partially complied with four.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar appeared to downplay the deadline, telling reporters that he was confident “the issue would be solved with American friends.”

