Türkiye condemns Israel’s far-right minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye condemns Israel’s far-right minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

ANKARA
Türkiye condemns Israel’s far-right minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone conversation with the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Jan. 3 and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The two ministers reiterated their condemnation of an Israeli Minister’s raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque and underlined the importance of preserving the status and sanctity of religious sites in Jerusalem and increasing coordination against such unacceptable acts.

Emphasizing the need to put the Al-Aqsa Mosque under full protection and to stop the serious and provocative violations taking place there, the ministers called on the Israeli authorities to assume their responsibilities to reduce escalation and instability in the region.

During the phone conversation, they also discussed the Taliban’s current ban on women’s access to university education and their shared concerns about their exclusion from national and international civil society and humanitarian organizations.

Çavuşoğlu reiterated Türkiye’s expectation that the said decision would be reversed and underlined the importance of coordinated efforts, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in this regard.

Al Nahyan stressed that the decision and previous bans on girls’ access to secondary education violate basic human rights. He pointed out that Islam attaches great importance to women, gives them a privileged position and protects their rights. He also stressed the need to ensure women’s rights and the importance of full and equal participation of women and girls in all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Jan. 3 condemned the “provocative act” by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after he entered Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards in East Jerusalem amid warnings of unrest.

“We are concerned by the provocative act by the Israeli minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police, and we condemn it,” the ministry said in a written statement.

Ankara called on Israel to “act responsibly to prevent such provocations that will violate the status and sanctity of holy places in Jerusalem and escalate the tension in the region.”

The ultranationalist Israeli minister on Jan. 3 visited a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site for the first time since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government took office last week. The visit fueled fears of unrest as Palestinian militant groups threatened to act in response.

Netanyahu attempted to play down the incident, saying it was in line with longstanding understandings at the disputed holy site.

Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler leader who draws inspiration from a racist rabbi, entered the site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary flanked by a large contingent of police officers. His plans to visit, announced earlier in the week, had drawn threats from Gaza’s Hamas militant group.

“The Israeli government won’t surrender to a murderous organization, to a vile terrorist organization,” Ben-Gvir, known for his anti-Arab rhetoric and provocative stunts, said in a video clip taken during the visit.

Describing the Temple Mount as “the most important place for the Jewish people,” he decried what he called “racist discrimination” against Jewish visits to the site. With the Dome of the Rock in the background and waving his fingers at the camera, he said the visits would continue.

The site is the holiest site in Judaism, home to the ancient biblical Temples. Today, it houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam. Since Israel captured the site in 1967, Jews have been allowed to visit but not pray there.

Ben-Gvir has long called for greater Jewish access to the holy site. Palestinians consider the mosque a national symbol and view such visits as provocative and as a potential precursor to Israel seizing control over the compound. Most rabbis forbid Jews from praying on the site, but there has been a growing movement in recent years of Jews who support worship there.

The site has been the scene of frequent clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces, most recently in April last year.

Turkey, Diplomacy, palestine, Al Aqsa,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensioners

Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensioners
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensioners

    Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensioners

  2. Istanbul mayor to file complaint against minister for ‘negligence’

    Istanbul mayor to file complaint against minister for ‘negligence’

  3. İYİ Party leader calls for further increase in pensions

    İYİ Party leader calls for further increase in pensions

  4. Türkiye, Russia will resume joint patrols in North Syria: Akar

    Türkiye, Russia will resume joint patrols in North Syria: Akar

  5. Türkiye condemns Israel’s far-right minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s far-right minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque
Recommended
Türkiye, Russia will resume joint patrols in North Syria: Akar

Türkiye, Russia will resume joint patrols in North Syria: Akar
Top Turkish diplomat attends swearing-in ceremony of Lula

Top Turkish diplomat attends swearing-in ceremony of Lula

Turkish, Russian, Syrian FMs set to meet this month

Turkish, Russian, Syrian FMs set to meet this month
Türkiye issues new ambassador appointments

Türkiye issues new ambassador appointments
Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul

Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul
Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime
WORLD Beijing threatens response to unacceptable virus measures

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

The statement from the agency comes as Sweden, which has taken over EU’s rotating presidency, has called a meeting of the EU’s crisis management mechanism for Wednesday to try to agree on a common European line.

ECONOMY Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiyes gas terminals

Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

Bulgaria on Jan. 3 gained access to Türkiye’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.