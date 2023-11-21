Türkiye ‘committed to back children right to life’

ANKARA

Türkiye is committed to advocating for the unconditional guarantee of the right to life for all children, regardless of their religion, language, or race, notably those in conflict and war zones, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has said.

"In the current context, when asked, 'What is the most significant violation of children's rights?' we all respond with 'the violation of the right to life.' Over the past one and a half months, we have witnessed a war where children's right to life is stripped away without recognition of any international rules. While everyone with a conscience raises its voice against this situation contrary to the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child, unfortunately, we see some segments and powers remaining silent," Göktaş said at a child forum held at the Presidential Complex in collaboration with the ministry and UNICEF on the occasion of the World Children's Day on Nov. 20.

"We will continue to demand the unconditional protection of children's right to life in Ukraine, Karabakh, Palestine, and everywhere else. With this stance, we are showing the world that we stand on the right side of history once again,” she said.

The 24th International Children's Forum in the capital Ankara brought together children from 24 countries to share their views on the right to life and peace.

Deputy Minister Rıdvan Duran earlier highlighted Türkiye’s transboundary commitment to children's rights.

Stating that since Oct. 7, more than 5,000 children have lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, Duran also mentioned Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to transfer many injured children, including premature babies, for necessary treatments.