Türkiye 'categorically rejects' Israeli FM's remarks

ANKARA
Türkiye on Sunday slammed a social media post shared by the Israeli foreign minister, calling it "disrespectful and baseless allegations."

"We categorically reject the outrageous statement made by the Foreign Minister of the Netanyahu government. These disrespectful and baseless allegations are part of an effort to cover up the crimes committed by Netanyahu and his associates," a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Stating that this increases Ankara's worry that Israel will speed up its genocidal actions in Gaza and escalate its efforts to destabilize other countries in the region, the statement added that Israeli officials' "propaganda efforts" will never weaken Türkiye's "unwavering commitment to speaking the truth."

"We will continue to stand by the innocent civilians targeted by Israel and to defend their rights," the statement added.

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
