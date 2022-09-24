Türkiye candidate to host 2028, 2032 European Football Championship

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is a candidate to host 2028 and 2032 European Football Championship, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has announced in his speech at the General Assembly of the European Club Association.

Underlining the importance of football in Türkiye, “Turkish Super League, founded at the beginning of the 20th century, is working to offer the highest quality and most passionate football,” the minister said.

Türkiye has made significant contributions to European football and its management, he added.

Pointing out that Istanbul hosted the draws of the UEFA Champions League for the last two years, Kasapoğlu stated that the country has received the appreciation of the sports communities thanks to its sports investments, infrastructure and international organizations.

“Türkiye is one of the candidates for hosting the European Football Championship in 2028 and 2032,” he said, adding that they are ambitious to host the most prestigious sports organizations.

Reminding that Türkiye will host the 2023 Champions League final, the minister added that the southern province of Antalya will also host the 17th Council of Europe Conference of Ministers Responsible for Sports in October.

He also said they have developed in accelerating sports facilities and harmonizing sports legislation with international standards in the last 20 years, adding that these works have resulted in more than 20,000 sports clubs, 4,000 of them belonged to amateur and youth leagues.

“As the ministry, our goal is to develop sports, which is an important component of tourism and diplomacy,” Kasapoğlu said.

Expressing his delight for the 28th General Assembly of the European Club Association to be held in Istanbul, Kasapoğlu said, “Just as this city brings together different cultures on two continents, it now brings together the most important stakeholders of football.”

“I would like to thank the European Club Association for bringing the members of the general assembly together in Istanbul. It is a great pleasure for us to see so many different European clubs represented here.”