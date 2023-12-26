Türkiye can become innovation hub: Minister

ANKARA

Türkiye may become a hub for the production of innovative technologies, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

“We will continue to work for this to happen,” Kacır said, commenting on his recent visit to China, where he met with top government officials and representatives from major Chinese companies, including carmakers and Huawei.

“I believe that many brands and manufacturers will choose Türkiye in the coming period,” the minister said, adding that his trip to China will pave the way for more investments from Chinese companies.

Kacır held talks in eight Chinese cities with senior executives of carmakers and battery producers, such as GAC AION, Chery, Zeekr, BYD, SAIC and Farasis.

“There is strong interest in Türkiye. Our aim is to turn this interest into investments,” he said.

China has become the pioneering country in the transformation in the auto industry, the minister said, adding that that’s why he paid to visit to China.

“We are striving to turn the electric vehicle-centered transformation into an opportunity for Türkiye. The most important step we have taken toward this direction is the creation of our national brand Togg,” he said.

Togg will deliver a total of 20,00 vehicles until the end of the year, according to Kacır.

“Our ultimate goal is to make Türkiye a production center for new-generation automobiles. In order to achieve this, we will continue to support Togg, and on the other hand, we will strive to attract new investments to our country,” he said.