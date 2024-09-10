Türkiye calls on Arab League for deeper ties, intense cooperation

CAIRO

Türkiye has reiterated the importance of improving ties and building a common strategic vision with the Arab League and called on the Arab nations to further deepen and institutionalize dialogue with Ankara as both sides are facing the same regional challenges, specifically in the frame of the continued Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

The call was voiced by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who attended the Arab League’s foreign ministerial meeting after a 13-year hiatus, in a show of the betterment of ties between the two sides.

“Türkiye is sincere in its approach towards the Arab world. And has the necessary political will. We need to formulate a common strategic vision. We need to jointly work towards regional stability and security. We do not have any other option,” Fidan told in his address at the Arab League meeting on Sept. 10 in Cairo.

“We stand ready to work with all of you bilaterally and collectively and build on the partnership that we have with the Arab League,” he added.

The latest attendance to an Arab League meeting was by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2011 who was serving as the prime minister at that time.

“We live side by side. We are affected by the same problems. We share similar perspectives,” the Turkish minister said, adding, “We have potential to further our relations in various areas from tourism, economy, connectivity, technology sharing, defense industry as well as combat terrorism.”

”We would like to give a fresh impetus to our dialogue with the League of Arab States as well. It is high time we strengthened our mechanisms of cooperation. There is no more time to lose,” Fidan said.

The minister recalled that the Turkish-Arab Economic Forum will hold its 15th session in October, in Istanbul, also informing that the two sides should reinforce other joint mechanisms.

Regional ownership

Türkiye and the Arab League do not share the same faith, but they are connected by the common history and geography, Fidan stated, stressing, “We are also facing common regional challenges and threats. The problems of the region can only be properly addressed by the actors of the region. That is why we have long emphasized regional ownership.”

Fidan also underlined that divisions within the Arab and Islamic world have always led to foreign intervention, saying “We cannot allow this to continue anymore. At this time of upheaval in our region, our unity will be critical.”

Israel’s supporters will be held accountable, too

Foreign Minister Fidan also touched on the ongoing Israeli offensive against Gaza where it killed more than 40,000 civilians.

Israel is benefiting from the internal rifts of the Islamic world and is now trying to spread its massacres to the West Bank, the minister urged, underlining the need for unity and solidarity of the Muslim nations.

“The bloodshed we are witnessing today is the direct result of impunity after previous rounds of aggression. This time, it has to be different. Those responsible should be held accountable before international courts,” the Turkish minister said.

He added, “One thing needs to be precise. Those who still provide support to [Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin] Netanyahu, continue to be accomplices of the ongoing genocide. They will also be held to account.”

Islamic world to protect Haram al-Sherif

Accusing Israel of trying to ruin the Islamic identity of Jerusalem and historical status quo in Haram al-Sherif, Fidan vowed the Islamic world will do “whatever it takes” to protect them.

“The storming of Haram Al-Sharif by hundreds of radical Israelis under police protection is a brazen provocation. The involvement of ministers in such provocations testify to the degree of moral collapse of the Israeli government,” Fidan underlined.

“It should be evident to everyone. The Muslim world will do whatever it takes to preserve the Islamic identity of Haram Al-Sharif. With the same spirit, we will continue our joint action to put pressure on the international community to reject Israel’s actions.”