Türkiye calls for immediate action to address Sudan crisis at UN meeting

ANKARA

Türkiye's representative to the U.N. Security Council, Ahmet Yıldız, urged the international community on Thursday to take swift action to address the escalating conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Sudan, Yıldız highlighted the dire circumstances in the country, where "over 11 million people are displaced and hundreds of thousands have lost their lives."

The conflict has also led to the destruction of vital infrastructure, including health facilities.

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to Sudan's "unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence from outside interference." Yıldız stressed the importance of focusing on the root causes of the conflict, calling for an immediate end to the fighting.

"To help the Sudanese people, we must focus on the causes of the disease, not the symptoms alone," he said, urging support for the Jeddah Declaration as a key framework for resolving the crisis.

Türkiye has intensified its humanitarian efforts in Sudan, delivering approximately 8,000 tons of aid through three ships to Port Sudan. The Turkish hospital in Nyala continues to operate despite the difficult conditions, showcasing Türkiye's steadfast support for the Sudanese people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also conveyed Türkiye's readiness to assist Sudan during a phone call with Sudan's Sovereignty Council President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for the people of Sudan and calls on the international community to increase both humanitarian aid and mediation efforts," Yıldız added.

The Security Council meeting stressed the urgent need for global collaboration to stabilize Sudan and prevent further bloodshed. Since April 2023, the country has faced violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in over 20,000 deaths and the displacement of millions.