Türkiye calls EU’s Cyprus special representative appointment an 'internal matter'

ANKARA

Türkiye on Wednesday labeled the European Commission’s decision to appoint a Cyprus special representative as an “internal matter” of the European Union, while criticizing the bloc’s stance on the Cyprus issue.

The Foreign Ministry argued that the EU forfeited its neutrality when it admitted the Greek Cypriot administration as a member in 2004, despite its rejection of a U.N. peace plan.

“The EU’s admission of the Greek Cypriot side, despite their dismissal of the U.N. Comprehensive Settlement Plan, marked the loss of its impartiality,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a statement.

He accused the EU of consistently siding with Greek Cypriot positions over the years, noting that this bias has “become even more entrenched” recently.

Keçeli expressed hope that the new special representative would shift the dynamics of the Cyprus issue.

“We expect the appointee to urge the Greek Cypriot side to acknowledge the realities on the island,” he said, emphasizing that future negotiations should occur between “two states with sovereign equality,” rather than between communities.