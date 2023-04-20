Türkiye, Bulgaria to build bridge over Rezve Stream

Türkiye, Bulgaria to build bridge over Rezve Stream

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, Bulgaria to build bridge over Rezve Stream

Türkiye and Bulgaria have agreed to build a bridge over the Rezve Stream near a border region between the two countries, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has announced.

“In the coming days, we will construct a bridge with Bulgaria over the Rezve Stream. As our plan, the project and construction will be carried out by us,” Soylu said on April 18 at an iftar dinner event at the Bulgarian Turks Culture and Service Association in Istanbul.

Stating that the bridge will be designed and put into service as a walking path in the first stage, Soylu noted that necessary plans will be made for vehicle passage in the following period.

Soylu emphasized that Türkiye has accomplished successful projects in many fields, saying the Yusufeli dam in the northern province of Artvin, one of the largest dams in the worlds, is an indicator of what the state, private sector, and especially Turkish engineers, can achieve.

The project Yusufeli Dam and a hydroelectric power plant were initiated on Lake Çoruh, one of the largest rivers in Northeastern Anatolia.

With the foundation laid on Feb. 26, 2013, and its body construction completed, Yusufeli Dam is the highest dam in Türkiye, as it has a body height of 275 meters, and is the third-highest dam in the world in the category of double curvature thin arch dam type.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

    Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

  2. US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

    US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

  3. YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

    YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

  4. Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

    Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

  5. US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

    US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
Recommended
Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia
YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies
Baykar’s drone completes fifth flight test

Baykar’s drone completes fifth flight test
Albania extradites fugitive crypto boss

Albania extradites fugitive crypto boss
Old quarry to become ‘National Park’: Kurum

Old quarry to become ‘National Park’: Kurum
Quake survivors depart from Hatay for Eid holiday

Quake survivors depart from Hatay for Eid holiday
WORLD US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

American-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine, the country's defense minister said Wednesday, providing Kyiv with a long-sought new shield against the Russian airstrikes that have devastated cities and civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

The U.S. Supreme Court has given Türkiye’s state-owned lender Halkbank another chance to avoid criminal charges in the United States for allegedly helping Iran evade American economic sanctions, but rejected a key defense mounted by the bank.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.