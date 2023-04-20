Türkiye, Bulgaria to build bridge over Rezve Stream

ISTANBUL

Türkiye and Bulgaria have agreed to build a bridge over the Rezve Stream near a border region between the two countries, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has announced.

“In the coming days, we will construct a bridge with Bulgaria over the Rezve Stream. As our plan, the project and construction will be carried out by us,” Soylu said on April 18 at an iftar dinner event at the Bulgarian Turks Culture and Service Association in Istanbul.

Stating that the bridge will be designed and put into service as a walking path in the first stage, Soylu noted that necessary plans will be made for vehicle passage in the following period.

Soylu emphasized that Türkiye has accomplished successful projects in many fields, saying the Yusufeli dam in the northern province of Artvin, one of the largest dams in the worlds, is an indicator of what the state, private sector, and especially Turkish engineers, can achieve.

The project Yusufeli Dam and a hydroelectric power plant were initiated on Lake Çoruh, one of the largest rivers in Northeastern Anatolia.

With the foundation laid on Feb. 26, 2013, and its body construction completed, Yusufeli Dam is the highest dam in Türkiye, as it has a body height of 275 meters, and is the third-highest dam in the world in the category of double curvature thin arch dam type.