Türkiye, Bulgaria boost border security cooperation

EDIRNE

Türkiye and Bulgaria have agreed to enhance their joint efforts in combating irregular migration by increasing the capacity of their law enforcement officers, officials said.

The initiative, part of a broader cooperation program, will focus on border provinces in both countries. It will provide training to law enforcement officers in Bulgaria's Burgas, Haskovo and Yambol, as well as in Türkiye's Edirne and Kırklareli.

A meeting to introduce the project took place on Aug. 23 at an institution affiliated with Türkiye's Interior Ministry in Edirne.

"The personnel's capabilities and communication skills will be strengthened," said Şenol Filiz, the project coordinator, during the meeting.

The training will include courses on EU migration law, as well as Bulgarian and English language classes.

In addition, Turkish law enforcement agencies in Edirne will receive new equipment, including forged document examination devices, passport optical readers, off-road vehicles and cameras equipped with license plate recognition systems.

This equipment is expected to be used primarily at the Kapıkule, Hamzabeyli and Dereköy border gates.

A study visit to a European country recognized for its success in managing irregular migration is also planned as part of the project, which has a budget of over $1.9 million.

The project is slated for completion in November 2025.

Türkiye's border with Bulgaria, stretching over 260 kilometers, is the country's third longest. The border was established by the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923, a historic agreement that recognized the modern Turkish state.