Türkiye builds security walls on nearly half of land borders

ANKARA
Türkiye has constructed security walls along 1,304 kilometers of its land borders, covering approximately 44 percent of the total 2,949 kilometers, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program published in the Official Gazette.

The program details efforts launched in 2016 to enhance border security, prevent irregular migration, curb illegal crossings, smuggling, and cross-border crimes, and thwart potential terrorist activities.

As of Oct. 14, 2025, patrol roads have been built on 1,700 kilometers, accounting for about 58 percent of the borders.

Priority has been given to the 1,471-kilometer Syria and Iran borders, deemed high-risk for irregular migration, smuggling, and terrorism, with walls and patrol roads completed on roughly 87 percent (1,274 km and 1,275 km, respectively).

On the Iraq border, physical barriers and patrol roads are finished on 25 kilometers and 26 kilometers, with work ongoing on an additional 13 kilometers.

In the eastern region, along the 560-kilometer Iran border, walls and patrol roads are complete on 363 kilometers and 367 kilometers across Ağrı (81 km), Iğdır (54 km), Hakkari (19 km), and Van (209 km).

Construction continues on a 92-kilometer section in Van, with 26 kilometers of walls added as of October.

