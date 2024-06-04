Türkiye braces for searing heat

ISTANBUL

Türkiye braces for a substantial temperature surge in the coming week as some parts of the country are likely to reach a blistering 40 degrees Celsius, prompting citizens to exercise caution.

The air temperature will generally rise 6 to 10 degrees above seasonal norms, particularly affecting southern, central and western parts of the country.

Thrace, southeast of Marmara, central Aegean, northwest of Central Anatolia, inner western Black Sea, and Eastern Anatolia will be partly cloudy. While southern Karabük, Kastamonu and northern Çankırı can expect short, localized showers and thunderstorms, the rest of the country will have predominantly clear skies.

In the Southeastern Anatolia Region, particularly in Şanlıurfa, Mardin and Adana provinces, temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius

The Aegean region will see temperatures rise by 1 to 3 degrees in coastal areas and by 4 to 8 degrees in inland areas until June 5.

In major cities, the capital Ankara will be partly cloudy, Istanbul will witness temperatures between 30 and 33 degrees, and İzmir will experience temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to decrease overall, and dust transportation is predicted in several regions, including the coastal Aegean on June 4 and south of Marmara and the Aegean on June 5.

An expert has warned about the adverse effects of high temperatures but reassured that citizens should not be afraid of the heat.

“As long as we protect ourselves in terms of health, the advantage of temperatures [in terms of agriculture] is very great,” environmental expert Doğan Yaşar said.

He advises the elderly and those with high blood pressure to avoid going out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. due to heat.

The ongoing effects of the “Super El Nino” are contributing to these high temperatures, though a cooling trend is expected as “La Nina” conditions develop, likely bringing temperatures back to normal, Yaşar said.