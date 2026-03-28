Türkiye braces for record-breaking spring heatwave

Türkiye braces for record-breaking spring heatwave

ANKARA
Türkiye braces for record-breaking spring heatwave

Spring in Türkiye is arriving with an unexpected fervor as meteorological experts warn of a prolonged warming trend that is set to push temperatures far beyond their typical seasonal limits.

 

March largely saw temperatures and precipitation in line with seasonal norms, although rainfall exceeded averages in parts of the Aegean and Mediterranean regions due to recent weather systems, according to Şahin Şahbaz, head of analysis and forecasting at the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

 

Other areas experienced typical levels of precipitation.

 

Looking ahead, April temperatures are expected to remain close to seasonal norms across most of the country, with slightly higher readings — by a few degrees — in the western and southern regions.

 

In contrast, the northeastern parts of the eastern region are likely to see temperatures near average levels.

 

In central and western inland regions, including parts of the central region and the inner Aegean, temperatures are projected to be 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

 

For May and June, forecasts point to temperatures generally ranging between 0.5 and 2 degrees above seasonal averages across the country.

 

Rainfall is expected to remain near normal levels nationwide during May and June, while parts of the Aegean and western Mediterranean coasts may see above-average precipitation in April.

 

Şahbaz added that while occasional short-term drops below seasonal norms are possible, overall average temperatures for the upcoming April and May are expected to remain above normal.

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