Türkiye boosts wildlife conservation by breeding 312 endangered animals

Türkiye boosts wildlife conservation by breeding 312 endangered animals

ANTALYA
Türkiye boosts wildlife conservation by breeding 312 endangered animals

In a concerted effort to protect Türkiye's biodiversity, 312 endangered wild animals were successfully bred at 13 wildlife production stations across the country in 2024.

Of these, 200 were released into their natural habitats, including 60 gazelles, 16 red deer, 101 wild goats and 23 fallow deer.

Operating under the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, these wildlife stations are working to increase the population of protected species such as deer, gazelles, Anatolian mouflon and mountain goats.

By the end of 2024, the breeding programs had reached a significant milestone with the reintroduction of hundreds of animals into the wild.

In broader conservation efforts, Türkiye has registered 154 species of mammals, 490 species of birds and 141 species of reptiles. Among these, 650 species — including 123 mammals, 386 birds and 141 reptiles — are now under official protection.

Waterfowl monitoring across 165 designated areas recorded 1,684,756 birds from 110 species. Additionally, protection and observation efforts were carried out in five provinces and 20 turtle nesting beaches.

The country has enhanced its efforts in producing and releasing game birds and fish, with 50,000 game birds and 3.7 million trout introduced into suitable ecosystems, marking a significant stride in sustaining Türkiye’s rich and diverse wildlife.

Authorities emphasize that such efforts not only protect but also contribute to the balance of natural ecosystems across the country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival

Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival

    Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival

  2. Erdoğan rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza

    Erdoğan rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza

  3. Turkish embassy 'follows' incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school

    Turkish embassy 'follows' incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school

  4. Trial opens for students, journalists over protests

    Trial opens for students, journalists over protests

  5. Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of world's arable land

    Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of world's arable land
Recommended
Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival

Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival
Erdoğan rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza

Erdoğan rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza
Turkish embassy follows incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school

Turkish embassy 'follows' incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school
Trial opens for students, journalists over protests

Trial opens for students, journalists over protests
Türkiye to host NATO foreign ministers meeting in May

Türkiye to host NATO foreign ministers meeting in May
2,000 bungalows set for demolition in Sapanca

2,000 bungalows set for demolition in Sapanca
Scientists conduct field study as mucilage reappears in Marmara

Scientists conduct field study as mucilage reappears in Marmara
WORLD Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of worlds arable land

Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of world's arable land

Up to 17 percent of cropland worldwide is contaminated with at least one type of toxic heavy metal, posing health risks to up to 1.4 billion people, scientists have warned.
ECONOMY Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has reiterated the government’s commitment to the disinflation program, saying that inflation will continue to decline.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿