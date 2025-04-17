Türkiye boosts wildlife conservation by breeding 312 endangered animals

ANTALYA

In a concerted effort to protect Türkiye's biodiversity, 312 endangered wild animals were successfully bred at 13 wildlife production stations across the country in 2024.

Of these, 200 were released into their natural habitats, including 60 gazelles, 16 red deer, 101 wild goats and 23 fallow deer.

Operating under the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, these wildlife stations are working to increase the population of protected species such as deer, gazelles, Anatolian mouflon and mountain goats.

By the end of 2024, the breeding programs had reached a significant milestone with the reintroduction of hundreds of animals into the wild.

In broader conservation efforts, Türkiye has registered 154 species of mammals, 490 species of birds and 141 species of reptiles. Among these, 650 species — including 123 mammals, 386 birds and 141 reptiles — are now under official protection.

Waterfowl monitoring across 165 designated areas recorded 1,684,756 birds from 110 species. Additionally, protection and observation efforts were carried out in five provinces and 20 turtle nesting beaches.

The country has enhanced its efforts in producing and releasing game birds and fish, with 50,000 game birds and 3.7 million trout introduced into suitable ecosystems, marking a significant stride in sustaining Türkiye’s rich and diverse wildlife.

Authorities emphasize that such efforts not only protect but also contribute to the balance of natural ecosystems across the country.