Türkiye boosts farming with AI-powered satellite monitoring

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is revolutionizing agricultural oversight through Türksat’s AI-driven satellite imagery analysis, enabling precise tracking of crop production, the state-run satellite operator has announced.

The technology, leveraging data from advanced satellites like Göktürk-1, Göktürk-2, Sentinel-2 and PlanetScope, enhances efficiency and transparency in farming.

Türksat’s Production Area Detection Project uses AI to analyze satellite images, monitoring crops such as poppy fields through their growth cycles.

The system identifies accurate, incorrect, duplicate, or suspicious planting declarations while tracking plant health indicators like water stress and nitrogen levels, enabling early interventions.

Unlike traditional field inspections, satellite-based monitoring minimizes time and resource waste, offering real-time insights for farmers and authorities.

The system supports efficient water use, crop planning, and food security, while also forecasting yields to aid producers.

Over 45 million decares of farmland across Türkiye have been analyzed, with a success rate exceeding 98 percent when verified by field studies.

This technology strengthens agricultural support programs and promotes sustainable farming practices, aligning with national food security goals.

Türksat’s AI system provides accurate production forecasts, reduces fieldwork costs, and ensures rapid detection of on-ground changes.