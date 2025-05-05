Türkiye bolsters wildfire response preparedness ahead of season

ANKARA
Türkiye has finalized its preparations for the anticipated forest fires of the summer season, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced on May 5.

With the inclusion of strategic reserves, the nation’s wildfire response infrastructure now comprises hundreds of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and ground vehicles, Yumaklı stated during a high-level coordination meeting in the capital Ankara with governors of high-risk provinces.

The minister affirmed that as of May 1, the Forest Protection Directorate under his ministry has completed all preparatory measures and stands fully equipped to intervene in the event of wildfires.

Underscoring the irreplaceable role of “forest heroes” in combating these blazes, Yumaklı noted that the country’s human resource capacity dedicated to wildfire response stands at 25,000 personnel.

He further noted that, if circumstances necessitate, the Defense Ministry is prepared to render support in firefighting operations.

"Yet, this is not a campaign to be waged by a single institution or a select cohort. It is a comprehensive national endeavor that must be pursued collectively, with the full engagement of every segment of society and all public institutions," he said.

In 2024, Türkiye recorded a total of 3,800 forest fires, resulting in damage to approximately 27,000 hectares of land. The year 2023 saw 2,520 forest fires affecting 15,520 hectares.

