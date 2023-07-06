Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet

Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet

ANKARA
Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet

A force of 21 firefighting aircraft, 94 helicopters, 25,000 trained personnel, and a staggering 120,000 dedicated volunteers are poised to combat the raging infernos and safeguard Türkiye’s precious woodlands this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced.

In his post-cabinet statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan drew attention to the need to protect the country’s forests against fires, which show an increase during the summer.

“In light of our past experiences, we have further strengthened our capacity to respond to fires this year. We want to get through the summer without our lungs burning,” Erdoğan said.

Within the scope of the new measures announced by Erdoğan, three T70 water-shooting helicopters produced domestically by Turkish Aerospace (TUSAŞ) will be used in the case of forest fires.

The first four of the 20 Airtractor model aircraft with a capacity of 3 tons, which are both amphibious and capable of taking water from the ground, will serve during forest fires this year, and the rest will join the fleet of the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) within three years.

This year, 4,799 land vehicles (land rovers, construction equipment, first response vehicles), 63 helicopters, 19 airplanes and eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) will be utilized during forest fires.

Thirty-one helicopters, two aircraft and two UAVs from the National Defense Ministry and Interior Ministry have also been designated as reserve forces to be used in case of need.

In addition to the land and air fleet, OGM aims to increase the number of personnel assigned to respond to fires. While more than 25,000 trained personnel fight forest fires, 120,000 volunteers and Forest Search and Rescue Teams (ORKUT) consisting of 462 people in 30 regional directorates are also supporting the fight. OGM also aims to increase the number of ORKUT teams to 4,500.

The use of technology also plays a crucial role in early and effective response to forest fires. In order to detect fires earlier, 184 of the existing 776 towers were converted into smart towers, and 324 camera systems were installed.

These systems first identify the fire and then warn the personnel on duty. The software developed in Türkiye, known as "Fire Decision Support Systems," determines the possible locations that fires might spread to in the coming hours in advance, based on meteorological data.

Turkey,

WORLD French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots
LATEST NEWS

  1. French police probing death during Marseille riots

    French police probing death during Marseille riots

  2. Russian missile attack on Lviv kills 4 people and wounds more

    Russian missile attack on Lviv kills 4 people and wounds more

  3. Biden tells Swedish PM 'looking forward' to NATO bid's approval

    Biden tells Swedish PM 'looking forward' to NATO bid's approval

  4. Music with AI-created elements is eligible

    Music with AI-created elements is eligible

  5. Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet

    Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet
Recommended
28 suspects, including public officials, nabbed in bribery op

28 suspects, including public officials, nabbed in bribery op
FETÖ fugitive held entering Türkiye under new identity

FETÖ fugitive held entering Türkiye under new identity
Property owners turn to short-term rentals amid rent cap

Property owners turn to short-term rentals amid rent cap
Garbage piles up around Tahtalı Stream

Garbage piles up around Tahtalı Stream
Doctor bags award for sculpture made of quake rubble

Doctor bags award for sculpture made of quake rubble
Missing case of economist ‘arouses criminal suspicion’

Missing case of economist ‘arouses criminal suspicion’
WORLD French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots

Authorities on Wednesday probed the death of a man who may have been felled by a police rubber bullet during riots in Marseille, as France counts the cost of its most intense urban violence in nearly two decades.

ECONOMY UAE to invest $54 bln in energy and triple renewable sources

UAE to invest $54 bln in energy and triple renewable sources

The United Arab Emirates plans to triple its supply of renewable energy and invest up to $54 billion over the next seven years to meet its growing energy demands.

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.