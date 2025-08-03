Türkiye starts supplying Azerbaijani gas to boost Syria's power output

Türkiye starts supplying Azerbaijani gas to boost Syria's power output

ANKARA
Türkiye starts supplying Azerbaijani gas to boost Syrias power output

Türkiye has begun supplying natural gas from Azerbaijan to Syria, whose infrastructure has been ravaged by a long civil war, with annual deliveries expected to reach up to 2 billion cubic meters.

Syria's new authorities, who toppled Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, are seeking to rebuild the battered country where power cuts can last for more than 20 hours a day.

Speaking at a ceremony attended by Syria's energy minister and Azerbaijan's economy minister as well as the head of Qatar's development fund, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the initiative would help Syria get back to normal.

"In the initial phase, up to 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year could be exported to Syria," Bayraktar said during the ceremony in the southern province of Kilis near the Syrian border.

Damascus has said the gas would be used to generate electricity.

"The gas will help activate a power plant with a capacity of around 1,200 megawatts, meeting the electricity needs of approximately 5 million households and making a significant contribution to the normalization of daily life in Syria," Bayraktar said.

The move will enable Syria to extend electricity supply from the current three-four hours per day to up to 10 hours, the minister noted.

"We will transport natural gas to Aleppo and from Aleppo to Homs. This will enable the power plants there to be put into operation in the near future," he added.

A first phase of the Qatari scheme to fund gas supplies for power generation in Syria rolled out in March via Jordan and provided 400 megawatts of electricity per day.

The Kilis–Aleppo pipeline's restoration was completed on May 21, reviving a critical piece of cross-border energy infrastructure.

Bayraktar added that efforts are also underway to reactivate the previously operational 500-megawatt power line between Turkish southeastern city of Şanlıurfa’s Birecik to Syria’s Haleppo.

Syria, mired in an ongoing energy crisis since the onset of the civil war, has seen over 50% of its national power grid rendered inoperable.

The country’s electricity generation capacity has plummeted from 8,500 megawatts to just 3,500 megawatts, largely due to extensive damage sustained by key power plants in Mhardeh, Aleppo and Zeyzoun.

The Kilis-Aleppo pipeline is part of a broader trilateral energy cooperation involving Turkey, Qatar and Azerbaijan, alongside Syrian authorities. The project aims to supply electricity to up to 5 million households in Aleppo alone.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Jewish prayer on Al-Aqsa compound

Türkiye condemns Jewish prayer on Al-Aqsa compound
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Jewish prayer on Al-Aqsa compound

    Türkiye condemns Jewish prayer on Al-Aqsa compound

  2. At least 68 illegal migrants die after boat capsizes off Yemen: UN

    At least 68 illegal migrants die after boat capsizes off Yemen: UN

  3. CHP’s Özel vows inclusive politics at Aksaray rally

    CHP’s Özel vows inclusive politics at Aksaray rally

  4. Intel academy report urges civil defense upgrades in Türkiye

    Intel academy report urges civil defense upgrades in Türkiye

  5. Türkiye adds new marine parks to planning map

    Türkiye adds new marine parks to planning map
Recommended
Afghanistan seals $10 bln deal for 10,000 MW of electricity

Afghanistan seals $10 bln deal for 10,000 MW of electricity
Latest numbers offer some warning signs for US economy

Latest numbers offer some warning signs for US economy
India indicates it will keep buying Russian oil

India indicates it will keep buying Russian oil
Good Job Games raises $60 mln in Series A funding

Good Job Games raises $60 mln in Series A funding
Local shipyards lead global fishing vessel production

Local shipyards lead global fishing vessel production
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 2.6 percent in July

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 2.6 percent in July
Togg T10X set to enter German market by end-2025: Report

Togg T10X set to enter German market by end-2025: Report
WORLD At least 68 illegal migrants die after boat capsizes off Yemen: UN

At least 68 illegal migrants die after boat capsizes off Yemen: UN

A boat capsized Sunday in waters off Yemen's coast leaving 68 African migrants dead and 74 others missing, the U.N.’s migration agency said.
ECONOMY Afghanistan seals $10 bln deal for 10,000 MW of electricity

Afghanistan seals $10 bln deal for 10,000 MW of electricity

Afghanistan's Taliban administration on Aug. 2 sealed a $10 billion deal for the generation, transmission, and distribution of 10,000 megawatts of electricity.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿