Türkiye becomes role model in underwater activities

Türkiye becomes role model in underwater activities

ISTANBUL
Türkiye becomes role model in underwater activities

The World Underwater Activities Federation (CMAS) and UNESCO have recognized Türkiye’s Underwater Cultural Heritage Preservation Program, which has been in place for the past five years, as a model program.

With its harbors, ancient underwater cities and shipwrecks, Türkiye is one of the richest countries in the world in the field of underwater activities.

The Underwater Cultural Heritage Preservation Program, which the country has been implementing for five years, has been accepted as a role model by UNESCO and the World Underwater Activities Federation (CMAS).

Associate Professor Hakan Öniz, a faculty member of Akdeniz University’s Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Assets Department recently went to Paris, the capital of France, and signed the cooperation protocol with UNESCO and CMAS officials.

Öniz, who is also the Underwater Cultural Heritage director of CMAS, stated that the protocol will make a great contribution to the promotion of Türkiye.

Speaking to local media, Öniz said that within the scope of the program they implemented with the Turkish Underwater Federation, they trained 400 divers to protect the underwater cultural heritages.

“Scientists, Coast Guard, police or gendarmerie teams cannot protect the country’s coasts stretching almost 8,500 kilometers by themselves alone. With this program, thousands of divers protect our underwater cultural heritage and help us reach new findings. In addition, pamphlets have been prepared for divers in 120 countries and were translated into 15 languages so far.”

The science of underwater archaeology originated from American researcher Professor George Bass, who studied the Gelidonya shipwreck off the coast of the southern province of Antalya in the 1950s. The first underwater excavations, which began in Anatolia 70–75 years ago, led to the introduction of the field of study known as “underwater archaeology” in the international scientific literature.

WORLD 3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold

3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold
LATEST NEWS

  1. 3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold

    3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold

  2. Grandmother of killed French teen urges calm as mayor's home attacked

    Grandmother of killed French teen urges calm as mayor's home attacked

  3. 888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

    888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

  4. Nestle steps up reforestation project in Ivory Coast

    Nestle steps up reforestation project in Ivory Coast

  5. French luthier makes music out of mushrooms

    French luthier makes music out of mushrooms
Recommended
People return from coastal towns as Eid al-Adha holiday ends

People return from coastal towns as Eid al-Adha holiday ends
9 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

9 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq
‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival

‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival
Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari

Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari
Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday

Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday
Türkiye’s ambassador to Portugal dies after cardiac arrest

Türkiye’s ambassador to Portugal dies after cardiac arrest
WORLD 3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold

3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold

Israeli drones struck targets in a stronghold of militants in the occupied West Bank early Monday and hundreds of troops were deployed in the area, an incursion that resembled the wide-scale military operations carried out during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials said at least three Palestinians were killed.

ECONOMY 888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

As part of the urban transformation project, 3.3 million houses at risk have been transformed in 10 years. While 888,000 unsafe houses and workplaces in all 81 provinces are being renovated, around 1.75 million independent units have been included in the scope of transformation

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.