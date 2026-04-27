Türkiye bans in-flight charging of power banks

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s civil aviation authority has prohibited passengers from charging power banks on board, expanding the scope of restrictions on the use of portable batteries during flights.

In a statement, Türkiye’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) said the updated safety directive covers lithium batteries — including portable chargers — and portable electronic devices (PEDs).

Under the new measures, each passenger is limited to carrying a maximum of two portable batteries and the use of power banks to charge personal electronic devices in-flight is strongly discouraged.

The authority noted that the restrictions do not apply to portable batteries carried by crew members strictly for operational purposes.

However, batteries carried by crew for personal use are subject to the same rules as passengers.

The updated regulations align with broader international aviation safety practices aimed at minimizing the risk of lithium battery incidents in aircraft cabins.