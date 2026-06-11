Casting industry hit with major fine after investigation

Casting industry hit with major fine after investigation

ANKARA
Casting industry hit with major fine after investigation

Türkiye’s competition watchdog has fined a professional association and 36 companies operating in the casting and talent management sector a combined 42.16 million Turkish Liras, while introducing new regulatory measures aimed at curbing anti-competitive practices.

An investigation found that firms in the casting agency and talent management market coordinated commission rates and service conditions, exchanged competitively sensitive information and engaged in overlapping business activities that violated Türkiye’s competition law.

In addition to the financial penalties, the Competition Board introduced a series of structural measures aimed at reshaping the industry and strengthening market competition.

Under the new rules, casting director services can no longer be carried out within the same economic entity as casting agency or talent management activities.

The board also prohibited the combination of production, casting agency and talent management services under the same corporate structure.

The measures also target a long-criticized industry practice known as “package casting,” in which the hiring of a lead actor is conditioned on the recruitment of other performers represented by the same agency. Such arrangements will no longer be permitted during negotiations between producers and talent representatives.

The industry association at the center of the investigation will also be required to revise its membership structure so that only businesses engaged solely in casting agency or talent management activities can join. It must additionally inform members about the new restrictions and publish guidance outlining the competition rules governing the sector.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major Turkish chicken producers hit by trustee appointments, high-level arrests

Major Turkish chicken producers hit by trustee appointments, high-level arrests
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