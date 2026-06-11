Record 1.11 bln lira lottery jackpot claimed in Adana

ADANA

Türkiye’s biggest-ever lottery prize has been claimed in the southern city of Adana, marking a record moment in the country’s national lottery system.

A jackpot of 1.11 billion Turkish Liras ($24 million) in the “Çılgın Sayısal Loto” draw was won by a ticket played in Adana’s Yüreğir district.

The record win surpassed the previous high of 756.03 million Liras, won in April 2025 through Milli Piyango Online. Officials confirmed that this latest payout now stands as the highest single prize in the history of Turkish lottery games.

At the retailer where the ticket was sold, emotions ran high. Shop owner Güngör Özyurteri, who has operated the National Lottery outlet for two years in the Haydaroğlu neighbourhood, said the win felt personal. “I was as happy as if I had won it myself. We made one of our customers a billionaire through our shop. Congratulations to the winner in advance. May God grant everyone such fortune, and may it be used for good purposes,” he said.

Sefa Etike, 42, who processed the winning ticket at the same shop, described a sense of pride. “After seeing how large the prizes had become, we decided to take on the dealership following a discussion with my uncle. I am usually the one who enters the coupons into the system. We see increasing interest in the games day by day. Yesterday, four people played the same game. I know them all well. I feel proud to have personally handled this ticket,” he said.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the winner.