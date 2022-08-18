Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

  • August 18 2022 07:00:00

Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA
Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye has bagged a whopping 265 medals in the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games being held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, while the Turkish men’s national U23 football team has become the champion of the tournament recently.

Turkish athletes have gained 106 gold, 89 silver and 70 bronze medals as of early Aug. 17 in the games, which will conclude on Aug. 18 with a closing ceremony.

Uzbekistan is a runner-up with 121 medals, and Iran sits in the third row with 116 medals.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan come next with 71 medals.

Among the 55 participant countries, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Comoro Islands, Gabon, Guiana, Iraq, Mali, Mozambique, Mauritania, Somali, Surinam and Chad sat at the bottom of the list with no medals.

Some eight national teams will return to their countries, Albania, Guinea, Togo, Benin, Guinea-Bissau, the Maldives, Sierra Leone and Yemen, with one medal each.

Türkiye bagged its latest gold medals in football, with its U23 team becoming the champion. Türkiye, which beat Azerbaijan in the semifinals, came face to face with Saudi Arabia in the finals.

Turkish footballers reached the trophy with a 1-0 win. Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu took a selfie with the national team members after the ceremony.

Konya hosted some 6,000 people, including some 4,000 international athletes, in the games that started on Aug. 9.

The fourth Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Azerbaijan between May 12 and 22, 2017. Türkiye ranked second in the event after Azerbaijan with a total of 195 medals, 71 gold, 67 silver and 57 bronze.

Olympics, TURKEY,

WORLD Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Amazon’s Bezos attends premiere for $1bn ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel

    Amazon’s Bezos attends premiere for $1bn ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel

  2. Temple of Artemis revived in digital environment

    Temple of Artemis revived in digital environment

  3. ‘The Horse Whisperer’ author Nicholas Evans dead at 72

    ‘The Horse Whisperer’ author Nicholas Evans dead at 72

  4. Erdoğan due in Ukraine to attend trilateral summit

    Erdoğan due in Ukraine to attend trilateral summit

  5. Ankara denies new deal with Russia on S-400 air defense system

    Ankara denies new deal with Russia on S-400 air defense system
Recommended
Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title
Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot
David Popovici conjures up world record

David Popovici conjures up world record
Ten Hag given baptism of fire to Man Utd’s new reality

Ten Hag given baptism of fire to Man Utd’s new reality
Argentina thrashes Australia to top Rugby Championship

Argentina thrashes Australia to top Rugby Championship
5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining
WORLD Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

At least 26 people died and dozens of others were injured in forest fires that ravaged 14 districts of northern Algeria on Wednesday, the interior minister said.

ECONOMY Airbnb rolling out new screening tools

Airbnb rolling out new screening tools

Airbnb says it will use new methods to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party.
SPORTS Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye has bagged a whopping 265 medals in the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games being held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, while the Turkish men’s national U23 football team has become the champion of the tournament recently.