Türkiye-Azerbaijan University to bridge higher education between countries

NURAN ÇAKMAKÇI - BAKU

Ankara and Baku have signed an agreement to establish the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University which will bring Turkish higher education experience to the Azerbaijani capital.

With last week’s deal signed by President Recep Tayip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, İlham Aliyev, finalized, Erol Özvar, the head of Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK), and Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Emrullayev inked a memorandum of understanding at a ceremony held at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

The university will be operational within this year, Özvar stated, noting that the most important feature of the project is to gather the programs of Türkiye’s most established universities under the roof of one university at the same time.

This new model will include associate, undergraduate and graduate programs of well-established Turkish universities to be determined by YÖK.

The YÖK head shared that the students who complete the programs will receive a diploma from the Turkish university.

“For example, if the program is opened with Hacettepe University, the student will receive the diploma of Hacettepe University. In this new model, Turkish universities will be able to determine the curriculum, credit hours and academic staff of the programs they will open,” he stated.

Emphasizing the strength of the project, Özvar stated that the countries will be able to share the experience and knowledge of strong universities without establishing a university from scratch.

Not only Azerbaijani students, but also students from all around the world will be able to apply to the Turkish and English programs opened under the umbrella university model.