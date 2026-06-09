Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia pledge deeper cooperation

ISTANBUL

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia have pledged to deepen trilateral cooperation in areas ranging from security and transport to energy, trade and climate action.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili in Istanbul for the 10th Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

In a joint declaration released after the meeting, the ministers said the three countries would continue cooperation based on “friendship, good neighborliness, mutual respect and trust.”

They reaffirmed support for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders, while underlining the importance of regional peace, security and stability.

The ministers said stronger cooperation was needed against growing regional threats, including terrorism, organized crime, cyberattacks and hybrid threats.

The declaration also highlighted regional connectivity as a key element for economic growth and development.

The three countries pointed to the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor, a railway-based multimodal route passing through Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia, as one of the main pillars of regional transit cooperation.

They also stressed the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway within the Middle Corridor and welcomed the completion of modernization work under the project, marked on June 2 at the Akhalkalaki International Railway Station in Georgia.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening connectivity through the mechanism bringing together the foreign and transport ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Energy cooperation was also among the main issues in the declaration.

The ministers said the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor made strategic contributions to regional and European energy security.

They also pledged to expand cooperation in green energy, low-carbon technologies, renewable energy use and environmental protection.

The declaration welcomed Türkiye’s upcoming presidency of the COP31 U.N. climate conference and commended Azerbaijan for hosting the 13th World Urban Forum.

The three countries also pledged to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, sustainable growth, education, tourism, culture, information technologies and people-to-people contacts.

They said they would encourage business ties through chambers of commerce, industry groups and business associations, while exploring new export-import opportunities.

The ministers also welcomed the seventh Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia Business Forum, held in Georgia in February.

The declaration said trilateral mechanisms among the three countries had been successful, including inter-parliamentary cooperation, and that coordination would continue in international organizations.

The next trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting is expected to be held in Georgia in 2027 on a mutually agreed date.