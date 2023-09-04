Türkiye ‘attracts global clients’ for hair transplantation

Türkiye ‘attracts global clients’ for hair transplantation

ISTANBUL
Türkiye ‘attracts global clients’ for hair transplantation

Türkiye has solidified its reputation as one of the world's most sought-after destinations for plastic surgery, particularly hair transplantation, attracting individuals from Europe, America and even faraway Australia, according to sector representatives.

Turkish Health Tourism Association (TÜSATDER) head Servet Terziler told daily Milliyet that Türkiye's journey in health tourism commenced with hair transplants, which generates a staggering $2 billion annually, with an initial wave of Middle Eastern and Arabian Peninsula visitors flocking to Istanbul. However, recent years have witnessed a surge in interest from Europeans.

In addition, he underlined that the thriving sector draws individuals from diverse backgrounds, including prominent figures from the United States and textile magnates from India and Pakistan, some arriving in their private jets. Remarkably, even individuals from Australia, a full 24-hour flight away, are drawn to Türkiye for hair transplant procedures, including octogenarians.

Hair transplant prices in Türkiye are notably more competitive, ranging from $2,500 to $3,000, compared to European brands which typically cost a minimum of 8,000-10,000 euros ($8600-$10,800), and renowned American doctors charging no less than $10,000-$15,000, Terziler argued.

Furthermore, he unveiled an innovative development in the field — a hair transplant robot. This technology not only reduces the risk of bleeding during the procedure but also allows patients to monitor the operation, while efforts are underway to introduce this system to international markets.

Terziler also cautioned against the proliferation of illicit and unlicensed operations that compete primarily on price, urging the industry to focus on quality and professionalism to ensure continued growth.

Ercan Karakuş, head of the Health Tourism Association, also acknowledged the issue, emphasizing that proper training and oversight are essential for the industry's credibility. "No matter how good Türkiye is in this regard, the problems will continue as long as the under-the-counter businesses are not closed," he warned.

baldness,

TÜRKIYE Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

    Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

  2. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

  3. Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

    Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

  4. Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

    Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

  5. At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

    At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Recommended
Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal
Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece
Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress
At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Türkiye emerges a ‘global film production hub’

Türkiye emerges a ‘global film production hub’
Discovery of missing economists dog fails to provide clues

Discovery of missing economist's dog fails to provide clues
WORLD Biden disappointed that Xi set to miss G20

Biden 'disappointed' that Xi set to miss G20

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend the G20 summit in India this week, as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing.

ECONOMY Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg delivered more cars in August than the previous three months combined.

SPORTS Turkish women atop European volleyball

Turkish women atop European volleyball

The nation was in a jubilant mood on Sept. 4, buoyed by the success of the Turkish women’s volleyball national team the previous night.