Türkiye approves digital economy pact with Turkic states

Türkiye approves digital economy pact with Turkic states

ANKARA
Türkiye approves digital economy pact with Turkic states

Türkiye has enacted a law approving the ratification of a digital economy partnership agreement among member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

The law was published in the Official Gazette and entered into force on publication.

The agreement, titled the “Digital Economy Partnership Agreement among the Governments of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States,” was signed in Bishkek on Nov. 6, 2024.

The law says the approval of the agreement has been deemed appropriate and that its provisions will be carried out by the president.

According to parliamentary records, the agreement aims to facilitate cross-border trade in goods and services conducted electronically and to establish cooperation among member states in the digital economy.

The step provides a legal basis for Türkiye’s participation in the framework, which is expected to support cooperation in digital trade, technology and related economic areas among Turkic states.

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