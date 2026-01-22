Türkiye apprehends 478 irregular migrants in nationwide checks

ANKARA

Turkish authorities have detained 19 suspected migrant smuggling organizers and apprehended 478 irregular migrants during nationwide inspections carried out across all of the country’s 81 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Jan. 22.

In a statement shared on social media, Yerlikaya said the identity checks were carried out on 372,409 people during inspections conducted on Jan. 21.

Authorities inspected a total of 14,261 sites, including 7,482 public places and 422 terminals, as part of ongoing efforts to curb irregular migration and dismantle smuggling networks, according to the minister.

Yerlikaya said procedures have been initiated to return the apprehended irregular migrants to their countries of origin.

“Türkiye manages migration with an approach that prioritizes public order and security while remaining committed to human rights, the rule of law and humanitarian values,” he said.

He added that sustained and strategic enforcement efforts have significantly reduced Türkiye’s role as a destination and transit route for irregular migration.