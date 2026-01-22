Türkiye apprehends 478 irregular migrants in nationwide checks

Türkiye apprehends 478 irregular migrants in nationwide checks

ANKARA
Türkiye apprehends 478 irregular migrants in nationwide checks

Turkish authorities have detained 19 suspected migrant smuggling organizers and apprehended 478 irregular migrants during nationwide inspections carried out across all of the country’s 81 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Jan. 22.

In a statement shared on social media, Yerlikaya said the identity checks were carried out on 372,409 people during inspections conducted on Jan. 21.

Authorities inspected a total of 14,261 sites, including 7,482 public places and 422 terminals, as part of ongoing efforts to curb irregular migration and dismantle smuggling networks, according to the minister.

Yerlikaya said procedures have been initiated to return the apprehended irregular migrants to their countries of origin.

Türkiye manages migration with an approach that prioritizes public order and security while remaining committed to human rights, the rule of law and humanitarian values,” he said.

He added that sustained and strategic enforcement efforts have significantly reduced Türkiye’s role as a destination and transit route for irregular migration.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

    Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

  2. Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

    Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

  3. Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

  4. Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

    Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

  5. İYİ Party retools top board following convention

    İYİ Party retools top board following convention
Recommended
Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian
Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan
Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack
İYİ Party retools top board following convention

İYİ Party retools top board following convention
Preliminary report finds Libyan jet hit hillside at high speed

Preliminary report finds Libyan jet hit hillside at high speed
Balkan peace forum to hold its second meeting in Istanbul

Balkan peace forum to hold its second meeting in Istanbul
WORLD Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

The United Arab Emirates will host "trilateral" talks on the Ukraine war this week with Ukrainian, U.S. and Russian officials, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rallied Thursday after President Donald Trump rowed back on threats to hit key European countries with tariffs over their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿