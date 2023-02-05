Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

ANKARA
Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal has been appointed as the permanent representative of Türkiye to the United Nations, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Feb. 4.

Önal served as third secretary at the Turkish Embassy in Kuwait, as vice consul at the Turkish Consulate General in Münster and the Turkish Consulate General in New York, and as a counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Tehran.

Ambassador Önal also served as consul general in Vienna between 2007-2009 and as the ambassador of Türkiye to Jordan between 2012-2016. Önal, who served as deputy director general at the Middle East Department of the Foreign Ministry between 2009 and 2012, had been serving as the deputy undersecretary for the Middle East and Africa since Nov. 25, 2016.

Önal replaces Feridun Sinirlioğlu, who was appointed as Türkiye’s ambassador to the U.N. in 2016. While he should have retired in January 2021 due to the age limit, he was appointed as the chief adviser to the presidency with a presidential decision published on Jan. 30, 2021, and his term at the U.N. was extended.

UN,

TÜRKIYE F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

    F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

  2. Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

    Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

  3. Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar

    Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar

  4. Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

    Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

  5. From fashion spaceman to fragrance king

    From fashion spaceman to fragrance king
Recommended
We attach importance to Kosovo building peaceful relations: Erdoğan

We attach importance to Kosovo building peaceful relations: Erdoğan

West’s consulate closures ‘intentional’: FM

West’s consulate closures ‘intentional’: FM
Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran
Rocket attack on Turkish military base in N Iraq

Rocket attack on Turkish military base in N Iraq
Türkiye won’t say ‘yes’ to Sweden for NATO: Erdoğan

Türkiye won’t say ‘yes’ to Sweden for NATO: Erdoğan
Türkiye to choose another way if the US preconditions F-16 sale: Spokesperson

Türkiye to choose another way if the US preconditions F-16 sale: Spokesperson
WORLD Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night.

ECONOMY US cargo train derails, causing huge fire

US cargo train derails, causing huge fire

A cargo train derailed in the midwestern United States, sparking a massive fire and triggering the release of

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.