Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

ANKARA
Türkiye has appointed deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz as Turkish Ambassador to Syria, in a bid to mark the importance of ties between Ankara and Damascus, the diplomatic sources have informed.

Yılmaz was serving as the deputy foreign minister since mid-2023. Under his new capacity, he will represent Türkiye in Damascus. Türkiye reopened its embassy in Damascus in early 2025 following the collapse of Assad regime and appointed a temporary envoy.

In line with the new appointments General Director Ambassador Yaprak Balkan will replace Türkiye’s permanent envoy to the EU, Faruk Kaymakçı. Kaymakçı will continue his diplomatic service as the Ambassador of Luxembourg.

Ambassador Şebnem Cenk is appointed as Türkiye’s permanent envoy to ICAO while Ambassador Ayda Ünlü will represent Türkiye in Montenegro. Türkiye appointed Bilgin Özkan to Papua New Guinea as Türkiye’s ambassador.

