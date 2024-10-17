Türkiye and China sign deal on cooperation in mining

ISTANBUL

Türkiye and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in mining and natural resources during Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar’s official visit to China.

Bayraktar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Guanghuatar inked the deal in Tianjin, where the Turkish minister attended the International Mining Conference.

“We aim to advance our cooperation in all areas of mining, especially in critical minerals in Türkiye,” said Bayraktar.

When the global mining industry is going through a critical period, joint projects to be developed between China and Türkiye in the field of mining have great potential, added the minister.

Bayraktar was in China earlier this year. In May, he met with Zhang Jianhua, Chairman of the National Energy Administration of China, and signed the MoU on cooperation on energy transformation.

In Beijing on Oct. 16, the Turkish minister held talks with a delegation, headed by chairman Liu Mingsheng, from SPIC, one of Chinese largest energy companies.

“We discussed the company's ongoing investments in our country and cooperation opportunities regarding our country's nuclear and renewable energy plans,” Bayraktar wrote on X.

On the margins of the mining conferment in Tianjin, Bayraktar also met with Kizito Pakabomba Kapinga, Minister of Mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo, for talks on joint projects the two countries could develop in mining, especially critical materials.

In Tianjin, Bayraktar also met with Tajikistan’s Industry and New Technologies Minister, Sherali Kabir.

They assessed the cooperation opportunities in mining and agreed to take concrete steps by carrying out technical studies as soon as possible, said Bayraktar.