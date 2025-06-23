Türkiye analyses effects of geopolitical tensions on economy: Şimşek

ANKARA
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek took to social media on June 23 to address concerns over the heightened tensions in the Middle East amid the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites at the weekend.

In his posts on X, Şimşek emphasized that Turkish institutions are closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical landscape and are prepared to act swiftly.

“We are analyzing the economic implications of rising geopolitical tensions in a multidimensional way and evaluating all possible scenarios in detail,” he said.

“Our institutions are ready to take the necessary measures quickly and decisively, in strong coordination, to maintain stability in the markets and the healthy functioning of our economy,” Şimşek added.

Şimşek warned against speculative scenarios in circulation.

“Please do not pay attention to speculations about our economy based on hypothetical scenarios regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote, saying, “With our program, we have significantly strengthened the resilience of our economy against shocks.”

The minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to price stability.

“We remain determined in our fight against inflation and will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the continuation of disinflation,” he added.

