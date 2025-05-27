Türkiye among world’s greenest travel destinations

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has secured its place among the world’s leading environmentally friendly travel destinations, according to the “Travel Green List” prepared by Wanderlust, a prominent UK-based travel magazine.

According to a statement from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Türkiye was featured in this year’s list for its efforts in sustainable tourism development, joining other destinations that prioritize environmental preservation, responsible travel policies and community-based tourism practices.

The Travel Green List is published annually by Wanderlust, one of the longest-running independent travel magazines in the United Kingdom. It highlights not only countries but also regions, cities, and organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability.

The 2025 edition dedicates a full-page feature to Mount Nemrut — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — describing it as a visual symbol of Türkiye’s environmental vision.

The article praises Türkiye’s growing emphasis on eco-friendly destination management, the integration of environmental protection into tourism strategies and efforts to support local development through sustainable tourism models.

It also highlights the country’s collaboration with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), the expansion of sustainability certification for accommodation and national awareness campaigns focused on environmental responsibility.

Türkiye’s inclusion in Wanderlust’s list, the ministry noted, reflects the country’s rising profile in the global sustainable tourism movement. The magazine’s endorsement is seen as further recognition of Türkiye’s dual appeal. Not only is Türkiye a country of rich natural and cultural heritage, but also a prime example of how environmental preservation can go hand-in-hand with visitor appeal.

In addition to listing green destinations, Wanderlust showcases environmentally responsible hotels, zero-waste initiatives, nature-respecting guided tours and best practices in ecotourism.

Meanwhile, Türkiye continues to experience strong tourism growth.

Between January and April 2025, the country welcomed 10.59 million foreign visitors, according to data from the ministry released on May 23. Including Turkish nationals residing abroad, total visitor numbers reached 12.74 million.

April alone saw a year-on-year increase of 8 percent, with 3.9 million foreign arrivals — a rebound following declines earlier in the year.

Istanbul attracted the largest share of visitors, accounting for 50.4 percent, followed by Antalya with 1.82 million and Edirne with over 1 million.