Türkiye aims to boost investment, trade ties with Asia-Pacific countries: DEİK's Olpak

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Türkiye aims to boost its trade relations and mutual investments with Asia-Pacific countries, the president of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) said.

Nail Olpak told Anadolu that Türkiye’s trade volume exceeded $8 billion with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, three countries that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has on his itinerary as he begins his three-day Asia tour Monday.

Erdoğan’s contacts in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan are expected to move existing cooperation further with more and concrete projects.

The Turkish president will co-chair High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings in Indonesia and Pakistan with his counterparts there. He is also expected to sign agreements in various areas and meet with the business communities of the three countries.

His meetings are also expected to focus on regional and global issues, especially Gaza.

Olpak said DEIK will bring together Turkish business representatives and their counterparts from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan during Erdoğan’s visits.

He mentioned that the board will hold World Turkish Business Council (DTIK) meetings in the three countries to bring together Turkish and Türkiye-friendly businesspeople.

“We will organize a business forum in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, another one in Jakarta on Wednesday, and one more in Islamabad on Thursday,” he said.

Olpak highlighted that the board continues its global trade diplomacy activities all around the globe, cooperating with similar organizations.

“With this cooperation, we will bring our businesspeople together to evaluate trade and investment opportunities in many sectors,” he said.

Olpak stated that Türkiye’s joint projects with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan will be increased, as well as bilateral trade volume figures which currently stand at $5 billion, over $2 billion, and $1 billion, respectively.

“The sectors of defense, aviation, energy, infrastructure, construction, education, health, agriculture, tourism, green and digital economy, logistics, mining, contracting, textiles, transportation, chemical products, banking and finance, automotive, high-tech, and research and developments stand out among the sectors in which we will increase cooperation,” he said.

“In addition, we aim to diversify and increase our economic and cultural relations with these countries and others, from trade to investments and bilateral cooperation,” he added.

