Türkiye aims to be center of high-tech investments in 2025

ANKARA

Türkiye is striving to establish itself as a global hub for high-tech investments, with significant advancements anticipated in areas ranging from biotechnology to industrial robotics.

In a recent interview with Anadolu Agency, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır declared that 2024 has been a landmark year for Türkiye's industrial and technological progress, marked by milestones such as crewed space missions and the launch of the country's first indigenous communications satellite, Turksat 6A.

“Türkiye has broken free from limitations, seizing opportunities to undertake ambitious high-tech projects,” Kacır stated.

He emphasized that Türkiye has outperformed any other member of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in industrial production increase over the last 22 years, successfully attracting nearly $7 billion in investments.

With plans to announce an investment package exceeding $2 billion, Kacır noted that the first phase would commence next month, aimed at significantly enhancing Türkiye's high-tech production capabilities and exports in 2025.

“Our goal is to up the ante with higher value-added products and investments,” he asserted.

Kacır expressed optimism for 2025, predicting rapid investments in electric vehicle (EV) technologies, batteries, solar cells, wind turbines, chip production, research and development centers, biotechnology, industrial robots, and hyperscale data centers, facilitated by forthcoming calls for investment.

Leading Brands Opt for Türkiye

He highlighted that significant global players are setting their sights on Türkiye, including Chinese EV manufacturer BYD, which plans to invest in next-generation EV production, with operations expected to kick off in 2026.

“Several investments are currently at the final stages or close to finalization. Attracting global investments is crucial for us, as we aspire for leading tech brands to establish their R&D and production operations in Türkiye to export to the world,” Kacır explained.

Ongoing talks with companies like Chery underscore this effort, as Kacır stressed the importance of ensuring these investments generate added value within Türkiye, particularly through R&D and innovation initiatives.

Notably, the Turkish EV brand Togg has achieved leadership status in its category domestically, with a new fastback model set to launch this year. Kacır pointed out that advancements in EV, battery, and autonomous vehicle technologies will further strengthen Togg's competitive edge.

“Togg is a platform propelling various tech initiatives in mobility within Türkiye,” he commented, revealing that the number of Togg vehicles on the road surpassed 50,000 last year.

Pioneering in Satellite and Lunar Technology

Kacır underscored the enhanced capabilities Türkiye has developed in satellite production, positioning the country to compete on the global stage in Earth observation, imaging, and communications technologies.

“Türkiye will undoubtedly emerge as a major maker of satellites,” he affirmed, citing advancements in the public sector.

The minister also highlighted the lunar program as a priority, aiming to achieve moon exploration with a fully domestic spacecraft.

“All tests for our hybrid rocket engine are complete, and we’re transitioning into production. We will first deploy a satellite to lunar orbit for data collection, ultimately leading to a soft landing on the moon’s surface,” he stated. “We are more prepared for our lunar ambitions than ever before.”

A Future of Turkish "Unicorns"

With over 11,000 technoparks and more than 1,600 R&D and design centers, Türkiye currently boasts seven "unicorns" — startups valued at over $1 billion. Kacır revealed that many tech startups chose not to sell their stocks when they reached significant valuations.

“If our tech startups secure investments from us, we could see the emergence of more unicorns,” he noted.

His ministry has invested a total of $5 billion in Turkish tech startups over the past five years, and he anticipates further growth with new initiatives. Kacır emphasized the ongoing support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and a program for labor-intensive sectors, asserting that no sector can be left behind in the pursuit of development.

“We will safeguard every sector and ensure development reaches every city and region in Türkiye while making strides in high-tech industries,” he added.

Regional Incentives and Support

Kacır revealed that a provincial development program introduced last year offers advanced investment incentives tailored to each of Türkiye's 81 provinces. “These key areas may surprise many, as we’re finalizing pre-feasibility studies to identify valuable raw materials in each province,” he said.

He believes the investments from this program will invigorate local economies across Türkiye and may trigger investments in areas that have never previously attracted attention.

“This initiative aims to bring significant economic vitality to our provinces and foster growth in essential sectors,” he added.

Commitment to Support Syria

Furthermore, Kacir emphasized Türkiye's ongoing commitment to the development of its southeastern region, particularly in relation to advancements in Syria. He pointed to investment estimates of nearly 500 billion Turkish liras (around $14 billion) by 2028 for projects linked to the Southeastern Anatolia Project (GAP) and the Konya Plain Project (KOP). Additional action plans for the Eastern Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia regions are also set to be announced.

“We intend to offer our capabilities to support Syria as it embarks on a new development journey. We look forward to collaborating with Syrian counterparts on industrial investments,” he remarked. Kacir highlighted the necessity for infrastructure, transportation, energy, and agriculture enhancements in Syria to generate added value.

“Our technical expertise and facilities will be shared in Syria’s organized industrial zones to strengthen its industrial frameworks,” he concluded, reiterating Türkiye's dedication to supporting its neighbor.

In summary, Türkiye is on a path to transform into a global leader in high-tech investments and innovations, with substantial plans for growth in multiple sectors, alongside a commitment to regional stability and cooperation with Syria. As the country steps into a new era of industrialization, it aims to enhance its position in the global market while nurturing local growth and international partnerships.