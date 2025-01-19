Türkiye aims for top 3 spot in Europe in renewables in 2025

Türkiye aims for top 3 spot in Europe in renewables in 2025

İZMİR
Türkiye aims for top 3 spot in Europe in renewables in 2025

Türkiye presently ranks among the top five countries in Europe and 11th in the world in renewable energy installed capacity, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

“This year we will be among the top three countries in Europe and the top nine countries in the world,” he said.

In wind and solar, the installed capacity rose from almost zero to over 33,000 megawatts in the last 15 years, the minister said.

“In solar, we started on this path in March 2013, with our first plant of 91 kilowatts, and today we have reached an installed capacity of approximately 20,000 megawatts. As of today, the electricity we generate from wind and solar power has become sufficient to meet the annual electricity needs of all households in our country,” he added.

Together with wind and solar, the share of all renewable energy in the country’s current installed capacity increased to 60 percent, according to the minister.

They have completed all preparations for reforms in wind and solar permitting processes, he said.

“We want to reduce the 48-month permitting processes to 18 months, bring this issue to the agenda of parliament as soon as possible, enact it into law and simplify the regulations in this field,” Bayraktar said.

renewables,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances
LATEST NEWS

  1. TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

    TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

  2. Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

    Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

  3. Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

    Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

  4. Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

    Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

  5. TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

    TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue
Recommended
TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue
Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure

Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure
Home sales, consumer confidence data to be released

Home sales, consumer confidence data to be released
Türkiye and Axiom Space sign deal to strengthen cooperation

Türkiye and Axiom Space sign deal to strengthen cooperation

Central Bank’s MPC meets this week for interest rate decision

Central Bank’s MPC meets this week for interest rate decision
BoE delays new rules for banks ahead of Trump presidency

BoE delays new rules for banks ahead of Trump presidency
WORLD TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after briefly going dark, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into effect.
ECONOMY TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

The Turkish TV series sector exports products to over 150 countries, with export revenues surpassing $500 million last year.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿