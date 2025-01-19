Türkiye aims for top 3 spot in Europe in renewables in 2025

İZMİR

Türkiye presently ranks among the top five countries in Europe and 11th in the world in renewable energy installed capacity, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

“This year we will be among the top three countries in Europe and the top nine countries in the world,” he said.

In wind and solar, the installed capacity rose from almost zero to over 33,000 megawatts in the last 15 years, the minister said.

“In solar, we started on this path in March 2013, with our first plant of 91 kilowatts, and today we have reached an installed capacity of approximately 20,000 megawatts. As of today, the electricity we generate from wind and solar power has become sufficient to meet the annual electricity needs of all households in our country,” he added.

Together with wind and solar, the share of all renewable energy in the country’s current installed capacity increased to 60 percent, according to the minister.

They have completed all preparations for reforms in wind and solar permitting processes, he said.

“We want to reduce the 48-month permitting processes to 18 months, bring this issue to the agenda of parliament as soon as possible, enact it into law and simplify the regulations in this field,” Bayraktar said.