Türkiye aims for independence in defense, says Erdoğan

İZMİR

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared his administration's commitment to achieving full independence in the defense industry.

"We are meticulously implementing 850 different projects, all critical from each other, in the defense industry... Our goal in defense exports is to exceed $6 billion," Erdoğan stated during his speech at the technology and space festival Teknofest in the western province of İzmir on Sept. 29.

The festival hosts a diverse array of technology and space-themed events, ranging from technology and entrepreneurship competitions to educational workshops and exhibitions.

Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's domestic air defense products, referring particularly to indigenously produced UAVs.

"We are witnessing the rise of a growing Türkiye, driven not only by our national technology but also by a spirit of innovation that knows no bounds. We invite those seeking cutting-edge technology to look no further than our own nation," he stressed.

Erdoğan revealed that the Teknofest's first leg, held at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport between April 27 and May 1, set a record by attracting 2.24 million visitors. The current İzmir leg, the third installment after the capital Ankara, has already welcomed 330,000 visitors, underscoring the festival's popularity, he informed.

Addressing recent technological advancements, Erdoğan mentioned the ongoing production of Türkiye's new electric car Togg and disclosed investments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit to the U.S.

The president also took the opportunity to address the youth, expressing "pride in their diversity and pledging support for their future endeavors."

"Whatever we do, we do for your future. The purpose of all our struggles, both domestically and internationally, is to hand you a stronger Türkiye," he remarked.

Erdoğan also provided insights into public investments in İzmir, highlighting the construction of 11,687 classrooms and an increase in higher education dormitory capacity to 26,000. The cumulative public investments in the city reached 225 billion liras ($6 billion), he said.

Furthermore, Erdoğan expressed confidence in his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) prospects in the upcoming local elections next March, particularly in Türkiye's three largest cities – Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, currently led by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) mayors.