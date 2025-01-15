Türkiye aims for $10 billion in trade volume with Syria

Türkiye aims for $10 billion in trade volume with Syria

Türkiye aims to reach a $10 billion bilateral volume with Syria in the short and medium term as the country enters the post-Assad era, says İbrahim Fuat Özçörekçi, head of the Türkiye-Syria Business Council for the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK).

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Özçörekçi said Türkiye is a “natural partner” for neighboring Syria in the region and that the trade volume between the two countries rose from $250 million-$300 million before 2011 (when the civil war in Syria began) to $2.5 billion by 2024.

The main Turkish exports to Syria are iron and steel, plastics, household goods, construction materials and food products, while Syria’s main exports to Türkiye are cotton, olive oil and sunflower oil, he said.

He noted that trade institutions need to be established in Syria and that the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board is working to boost trade with the help of the Syrian business community in Türkiye. Millions of Syrians sought refuge in Türkiye during the long civil war and some started successful businesses.

Özçörekçi said Türkiye will play a key role in Syria’s reconstruction, as the logistical proximity of the Turkish cities in the country’s southeast to the Syrian border gives them an advantage.

“Türkiye is the closest source that can meet Syria’s needs in its reconstruction, so the two countries should attach great importance to trade cooperation,” he said.

He added that last month’s reopening of the Turkish Embassy in Damascus was an important step and that a future Turkish consulate in Aleppo will also help the Turkish business community.

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
