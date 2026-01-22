Türkiye advances action plan to improve Romani living standards

ANKARA

Türkiye has announced the launch of the second phase of the action plan aimed at improving the living conditions of Romani citizens, pledging to strengthen public services with a strategic focus on education, employment and women’s economic participation.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş noted that the initial phase of the plan has concluded, with the focus now shifting toward scaling its impact through enhanced coordination at the local level.

She underlined that Romani communities are an integral part of Türkiye’s social fabric and said public policies are being designed with an inclusive development approach that “leaves no one behind.”

She noted that government policy toward Romani citizens has evolved over the years from social assistance-focused measures to a rights-based, participatory and results-oriented framework.

According to the minister, the current strategy aims to ensure equal access to public services and a lasting improvement in quality of life.