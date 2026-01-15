Türkiye adds over 4,800 cultural assets to heritage inventory in 2025

ANKARA

Türkiye’s national cultural heritage inventory expanded significantly in 2025, with the inclusion of 1,581 designated archaeological and natural conservation sites and 3,262 immovable cultural assets, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The additions were announced by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, which said the effort reflects a systematic drive to document “the memory of Anatolia” using scientific methods.

In a statement shared on social media, the directorate emphasized that extensive field surveys, research and inventory studies are being conducted across the country to record and safeguard cultural heritage for future generations.

As of today, Türkiye’s national inventory includes approximately 28,000 protected sites and 131,000 registered immovable cultural assets.