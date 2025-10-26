Erdoğan says anti-terror push nearing end

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 25 that his government is nearing what he called a successful conclusion to its ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

"Our goal is clear, our intention is transparent: to establish an environment throughout our region where generations are not wasted, mothers do not weep and peace, brotherhood, security, tranquility and prosperity prevail," Erdoğan said at an event in Istanbul.

His remarks came a day before PKK said that it was withdrawing all its armed units from Turkish territory to northern Iraq.

"We are calmly moving towards our goal," Erdoğan said. "We will not be deceived by those who want to sow discord among us."

Erdoğan said the government’s next objective, once the domestic phase is completed, is to expand the scope to a "terror-free region."

“Today, when people think of peace, tranquility, and stability, Türkiye comes to mind first. When people think of compassion, mercy and justice, this noble nation springs to mind first,” he said.

"From Syria to Gaza, from the Gulf to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, no equation can be established without Türkiye. There is now a Türkiye that is respected both in the region and in the world, exporting peace and stability to its surroundings."

As part of the government’s peace initiative, Erdoğan is scheduled to meet on Oct. 28 with opposition Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, who have contacted jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.