Türkiye a global player in world: SPD leader

Murat Tosun-BERLIN
Türkiye is a global player in the world and the cooperation between Germany and Türkiye should be established on a new ground, Germany’s ruling Social Democratic Party (SDP) leader Lars Klingbeil has said.

Underlining that the two countries have many social relations, Klingbeil noted that Türkiye is an important trade partner for Germany in economic terms.

On the other hand, the relation between the two countries is on a slightly more difficult ground politically, he pointed out.

“The last time a SDP leader visited Türkiye was 10 years ago, in 2013. The chairman was Sigmar Gabriel at the time. That’s a very long time,” he expressed.

“As the SDP leader, I am determined to improve this [ties],” Klingbeil said.

Türkiye is an important country and a global player among the other states, Klingbeil stated, adding that it plays an essential role in Europe with its geopolitical uniqueness.

The two countries should bring a new dimension to their ties, he added.

Touching upon his visit to the earthquake-hit province and meeting with the leaders of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Klingbeil said, “I decided to go to Türkiye for my visit to our sister parties CHP and HDP before the earthquake.”

Stating that the devastating quake caused his trip to gain a special meaning, Klingbeil noted that the earthquake initiated an important aid mobilization in Germany.

“I was in Nurdağı with CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. I promised that Germany and the SDP will continue to do everything possible to support Türkiye in the fight against the disaster.”

“For example, we want to send a city planning expert to Türkiye for reconstruction. I will discuss this issue with Housing Minister Klara Geywitz,” he expressed.

Noting that he was impressed by the great hospitality of the people in the southeastern quake-hit province of Gaziantep’s Nurdağı district, Klingbeil said, “Even though they had lost everything, they welcomed us with open arms and invited us to their tents for coffee and tea.”

He also noted that they will send donations to Nurdağı for the construction of a kindergarten.

