Turkish wrestler wins world championship

BELGRADE

Turkish athlete Burhan Akbudak has earned a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championship after beating Uzbekistan’s Jalgasbay Berdimuratov in Greco-Roman 82 kg.

This was also the first medal Türkiye earned in the tournament that started on Sept. 10 and will end on Sept. 18.

“I came second in the world championship last year. I had something incomplete. I finished it now,” Akbudak said just after defeating his Uzbek companion.

Born in the Mediterranean region province of Kahramanmaraş in 1995, Akbudak is a wrestler for Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Club.

Winning various medals in international contests in youth categories, Akbudak has bronze medals in the world championship in 2021 and European championship in 2022.

According to the champion, dreaming was the key factor that brought victory.

“Since the day I lost at the world championship final, my trainer told me to dream. I always dreamt of this victory since then,” he said.

“For God’s sake, I succeeded,” he added.