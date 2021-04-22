Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül wins European championship

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Olympic champion Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül on April 22 won gold in the 2021 European Championships in Warsaw.

Akgul secured his eighth European title as the 30-year-old beat his Russian opponent Sergei Kozyrev via disqualification (9-2) in men's freestyle 125-kg gold medal match.

He previously won gold in the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro.

One of the most decorated Turkish athletes, Akgul previously bagged European gold medals in Belgrade 2012, Tbilisi 2013, Vantaa 2014, Baku 2015, Novi Sad 2017, Kaspiysk 2018, and Bucharest 2019.

He also earned two gold medals in the World Championships: Tashkent 2014 and Las Vegas 2015.

The European Championships will end on April 25.

