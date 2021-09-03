Turkish women's goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo

  • September 03 2021 13:34:00

Turkish women's goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish womens goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo

The Turkish women's national goalball team bagged a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games on Sept. 3.

Turkey beat the US 9-2 in the final match held at Makuhari Messe Hall. Sevda Altunoluk, 27, scored all nine goals, including a penalty, as

Turkey secured the gold in this summer's games. Asya Miller and Eliana Mason were the scorers for Team USA, which returned home with the silver.

Turkey previously won a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics held in Rio de Janeiro.

Olympics,

SPORTS Turkish womens goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo

Turkish women's goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo
MOST POPULAR

  1. Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister

    Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister

  2. Life in Kabul transforms after Taliban takeover

    Life in Kabul transforms after Taliban takeover

  3. Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

    Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

  4. EU should make substantial migrant deal with Turkey: FM

    EU should make substantial migrant deal with Turkey: FM

  5. Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

    Turkey's annual inflation rises in August
Recommended
Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship
Turkey to play Montenegro in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey to play Montenegro in World Cup qualifying stage
Turkey breaks medal record at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Turkey breaks medal record at Tokyo Paralympic Games
Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics
Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig
Turkish womens volleyball team reach quarterfinals in CEV EuroVolley 2021

Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarterfinals in CEV EuroVolley 2021
WORLD New Zealand police kill terrorist after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand authorities said on Sept. 3 they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.

ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rises in August

Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

Turkey's annual inflation rate climbed in August compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Sept. 3.

SPORTS Turkish womens goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo

Turkish women's goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo

The Turkish women's national goalball team bagged a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games on Sept. 3.