Turkish women's goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish women's national goalball team bagged a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games on Sept. 3.

Turkey beat the US 9-2 in the final match held at Makuhari Messe Hall. Sevda Altunoluk, 27, scored all nine goals, including a penalty, as

Turkey secured the gold in this summer's games. Asya Miller and Eliana Mason were the scorers for Team USA, which returned home with the silver.

Turkey previously won a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics held in Rio de Janeiro.



