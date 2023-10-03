Turkish woman pens Istanbul book for foreigners

Ece Çelik - ISTANBUL
A Turkish woman living in Germany has penned a book titled "Glücksorte in Istanbul" (The Happy Places of Istanbul) for the renowned Droste travel guide series, known for its guidebooks for tourists in Europe.

The Istanbul edition of the Droste travel book series was authored by Özge Kabukçu, a third-generation member of an immigrant family, while the book introduces readers to places in the city “where they can find happiness.”

Kabukçu describes locations in Istanbul, ranging from a historical shop in Balat to a garden in Kuzguncuk, appealing to European tourists.

Kabukçu is also the manager of the Migra Töchter (Migrant Daughters) platform, established by the government to enhance the visibility of immigrant women in Germany. Her primary profession is journalism, and she also serves as a municipal council member in Monheim am Rhein, where she resides.

"I came to Ankara for an Erasmus program during my university years. Later, I came to Istanbul and did an internship at a media organization. During that time, I had the opportunity to explore Istanbul more thoroughly. Over the years, my passion for Istanbul became widely known," Kabukçu told daily Hürriyet.

"My German friends used to call me and ask questions before coming to Istanbul. I began creating a notebook about Istanbul. I took notes on places, restaurants, cafes, and hidden gems to visit. Germans and Europeans have a great interest in Istanbul. These notes eventually evolved into the Istanbul book of the Droste series, which publishes guidebooks about significant cities worldwide."

