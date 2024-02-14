Turkish weightlifters claim gold at European Championships

SOFIA

Turkish weightlifters Cansu Bektaş and Gamze Altun clinched gold medals in the women's 45-kilogram category on the first day of the European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Bektaş lifted 75 kilograms in the snatch, securing Turkey's first gold medal of the championship. Meanwhile, Altun lifted 92 kilograms in the clean and jerk to claim her gold medal.

Competing in the same weight class, Bektaş finished first in the snatch with 75 kilograms and second in the clean and jerk with 88 kilograms, ultimately winning the gold medal with a total lift of 163 kilograms. Altun, on the other hand, secured the gold medal in the clean and jerk with 92 kilograms and the silver medal overall with a total lift of 157 kilograms.

Altun set a new European record in the clean and jerk with her 92-kilogram lift, cementing her place atop the podium.

The Youth and Sports Minister, Dr. Osman Aşkın Bak, extended his congratulations to Bektaş and Altun, saying, "In the news coming from the first day of the European Weightlifting Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria, we are delighted with the results."

"I congratulate Cansu Bektaş, who became the European champion in the women's 45-kilogram category, and Gamze Altun, who clinched the European second place in the same weight class with 1 gold and 1 silver medal. I extend my gratitude to those who contributed to the success of our national weightlifters who reached the podium by breaking records. I wish success to our athletes who will step onto the podium at the European Weightlifting Championships,” he added.