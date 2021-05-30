Turkish weightlifter Uçan wins gold at Junior World Championships

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish weightlifter Dilara Uçan claimed gold in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Uçan contested in the women's 81-kilogram category lifting 99 kg in snatch, according to Turkey's Weightlifting Federation on May 29.

She also claimed bronze in clean and jerk lifting 123 kg.

Uçan overall came second lifting a total of 222 kg.

Turkey bagged 17 medals in the tournament so far.