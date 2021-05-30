Turkish weightlifter Uçan wins gold at Junior World Championships

  • May 30 2021 10:10:00

Turkish weightlifter Uçan wins gold at Junior World Championships

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish weightlifter Uçan wins gold at Junior World Championships

Turkish weightlifter Dilara Uçan claimed gold in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Uçan contested in the women's 81-kilogram category lifting 99 kg in snatch, according to Turkey's Weightlifting Federation on May 29.

She also claimed bronze in clean and jerk lifting 123 kg.

Uçan overall came second lifting a total of 222 kg.

Turkey bagged 17 medals in the tournament so far.

ARTS & LIFE NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Ways downtown

NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

    Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

  2. Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower

    Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower

  3. Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

    Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

  4. Time to recognize Azerbaijan as a new regional power: Op-ed

    Time to recognize Azerbaijan as a new regional power: Op-ed

  5. Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace

    Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace
Recommended
Kais the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships
Anadolu Efes advance to Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final

Anadolu Efes advance to Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final
Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four
İzmir to host all-women motorcycle race

İzmir to host all-women motorcycle race
Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’
WORLD Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

An automated spacecraft docked with China’s new space station on May 30 carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew, the Chinese space agency announced.
ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 47.8 percent in March this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on May 28.
SPORTS Kais the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Chelsea fans piled into the streets surrounding the Stamford Bridge ground of the new kings of European football following their 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29 in Portugal.  