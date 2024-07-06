Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export

Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export

ISTANBUL
Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export

Türkiye’s wedding gowns have gained significant popularity worldwide in recent years as exports to Europe, Asia and North America are on the rise.

Turkish wedding gown exports amounted to $3.7 million in 2023, up 35.7 percent year-on-year from 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data revealed.

Türkiye’s statistical bureau said wedding gown manufacturers in the country exported over 23,300 gowns last year, with more than 7,800 gowns sold to Germany.

In the same period, Saudi Arabia was the second-largest recipient of Turkish-made wedding gowns with a little over 2,000 units, followed by Iraq with 1,700, Austria with 1,400, and Sweden with a bit over 1,000 units.

As for 2024, Turkish wedding gown exports amounted to $1.4 million in January-May.

During that period, Türkiye exported over 11,800 gowns, some 2,900 of which were imported by Germany.

Iraq was the second-largest importer of Turkish wedding gowns with 1,450 units in the first five months of the year, followed by Denmark with 1,300, the U.S. with 1,340, and Austria with over 900 units.

Hüseyin Öztürk, the head of the Turkish Fashion and Apparel Federation, said that the wedding gown industry has a large domestic market and a strong export potential.

"Turkish wedding gown makers have made a name for themselves with their competitive designs and quality from Europe to America and to the Gulf and Central Asia," Öztürk said.

Turan Aksoy, the president of the Istanbul Wedding Dress Manufacturers and Exporters Association, also noted that Turkish wedding gown designers have really stepped up their success in custom-fitted and high-end “haute couture” gowns.

Aksoy noted that with the high-quality materials used in gowns, coupled with excellent dressmaking, the preference for Turkish-made wedding gowns has grown worldwide, especially in contrast to European competitors, as Turkish gowns offer more variety.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

    Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

  2. Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president

    Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president

  3. NATO turns 75 with Ukraine and future on line

    NATO turns 75 with Ukraine and future on line

  4. Biden back on campaign trail as pressure mounts

    Biden back on campaign trail as pressure mounts

  5. FM urges Turkic states to adopt common alphabet

    FM urges Turkic states to adopt common alphabet
Recommended
FM urges Turkic states to adopt common alphabet

FM urges Turkic states to adopt common alphabet
Wild animals receive special treatment in Ankara

Wild animals receive special treatment in Ankara
Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
İzmir faces accelerating risk of sinking due to land subsidence

İzmir faces accelerating risk of sinking due to land subsidence
Erdoğan stands with national team in quarterfinal clash against Netherlands

Erdoğan stands with national team in quarterfinal clash against Netherlands
Lawyers call for harsher penalties over stray bullet incidents

Lawyers call for harsher penalties over stray bullet incidents
WORLD Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

Bosnia and Herzegovina has finalized arrangements to bid farewell to 14 additional victims of the Srebrenica genocide on the 29th anniversary of the atrocity.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿